Christian Eriksen desperate to join Tottenham this month

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is thought to be desperate to return to Tottenham this month.

According to the Sun, Eriksen wants a loan move back to north London.





The midfielder joined the Italian side a year ago for a fee of around £17 million but he has failed to establish himself as a regular starter for Inter.

The Italian outfit are now looking to cash in on the 28-year-old and they will demand a fee of around £27 million for the Danish playmaker.

SL View: Potential replacement for Alli?

It remains to be seen if the Premier League side can agree on a short term deal with the Italian side before the transfer window closes.

The 28-year-old has been out of form for a while and he has fallen down the pecking order at the Italian club.

There are no guarantees that he would make an immediate impact if he returns to Tottenham. The Londoners might have to remain patient with him and allow him to regain his form add confidence.

Furthermore, Eriksen might not be a regular starter at Tottenham if he returns to the London club this month. Spurs have Giovani lo Celso as their first-choice attacking midfielder.

Eriksen could be another midfield option for them especially if Dele Alli decides to move on.

The Spurs midfielder is keen on leaving the club on loan this month and Eriksen could be his replacement in the short term.

There is no doubt that Eriksen was a top-class player for Spurs in the past but he is not at that level anymore. Spurs will have to play him into form and that could prove to be difficult at this stage of the season, especially when Mourinho has Lamela, Lo Celso etc at his disposal.