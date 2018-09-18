Christian Eriksen comments on Tottenham future

Denmark international Christian Eriksen says that he is enjoying his time with Mauricio Pochettino and is not thinking about his Tottenham Hotspur future at the moment.
The 26-year-old is one of the key players for Spurs, and in recent transfer windows has attracted interest from La Liga giants Barcelona.
Eriksen, who is on £75k-per-week wages at Spurs, has a contract till 2020. With two years left on his deal, speculation is rife about his future.
Spurs have done well this summer to retain their key players, and they are working on tying Eriksen down to a new deal.
When asked if he intends to stay with Spurs, Eriksen said as quoted by The Independent: “I am just focusing on football. I leave the talking to someone else. But I am very happy where I am.”
There is no doubt that he is vital to Pochettino’s plans and the club will offer him a good deal in the near future to fend off interest from other clubs.
He has established himself as one of the finest playmakers in the Premier League, but has not been able to hit the gear so far this season.
Eriksen will feature for Tottenham when they take on Inter Milan in Champions League action at San Siro tonight.