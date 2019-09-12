Christian Atsu says Newcastle tactics suits him

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has revealed that Steve Bruce’s tactics suit his game after he struggled last season in front of goal.
Atsu managed only one goal in the entire 2018-19 campaign under Rafael Benitez, but he seems to be enjoying his game under the new manager.
Although the versatile attacking midfielder, who can play in all of the three positions up front, is yet to open his account this term, his recent performances have been impressive.
He started Newcastle’s last two Premier League games and helped the club pick up four points, including a victory against Tottenham Hotspur where he provided the assist for Joelinton.
Atsu reveals that Bruce has told him to press defenders, and he believes the change in tactics is working well for him. As a result, he is now pushing further up the field, and he hopes to create more chances for others this season.
“I am playing a bit further up the field under the new manager, and I am happy about that,” Atsu told the Northen Echo.”
“I think it suits the way I play. The manager has said he really wants me to press defenders, and I think that suits me. I think it will help me create things because if the opposition loses the ball, I am already in front of it and that makes it easier to get forward and attack. Hopefully, that will mean I am assisting more.”
Newcastle find themselves 14th in the Premier League table after picking up four points from their last two games.
However, the Magpies will have a tough game after the international break. They will travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool, who are the only team in England’s top-flight with a 100% record at the moment, on Saturday.