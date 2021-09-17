Chris Wilder wants to become next Nottingham Forest manager

Chris Wilder is reportedly keen to become the next manager at Nottingham Forest, despite earlier rumours suggesting that he is not interested in a club at the bottom of the second tier.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, the former Sheffield United boss hasn’t talked with the Forest hierarchy yet, but he is interested to take the vacant post at the City Ground.

The Reds axed Chris Hughton yesterday, with the Championship side sitting rock-bottom in the league table after suffering six defeats from seven matches.

Steve Cooper is currently said to be the top favourite to take charge as the next manager of the West Bridgford side.

The Welsh football expert has a record of developing young talent, plus he also guided Swansea City to the playoffs twice before leaving the club by mutual consent earlier this summer.

SportsLens View

Nottingham Forest are in massive trouble at the moment and they need a manager who has experience dealing with such situations.

Chris Wilder does have a reputation of improving teams in trouble, having successfully led relegation-threatened Northampton Town to League 2 mid-table finish in 2014-15.

He took over Sheffield United when they were in League One in the summer of 2016. Despite getting off to a terrible start, the 53-year-old led his side to the league title, securing a club-record 100 points in the process.

The Blades made it to the Premier League in 2019 after the English boss guided them to a second-placed finish in the second tier.

Wilder looks like a perfect candidate for the job at Nottingham Forest.