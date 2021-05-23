Chris Wilder eyeing potential Newcastle United move

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is not looking to quit this summer despite not being a fans’ favourite.

The Magpies supporters are not keen on his style of play, and given the quality of some of the players they have, they believe the squad would be punching above their weight with an attacking manager in the dugout.





Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has been linked with Burnley’s Sean Dyche, and Bruce should be looking over his shoulders following a report from The Sun.

The tabloid claims that former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is willing to wait for a Premier League job as he thinks he has proved himself since taking the Blades to a top-ten finish in his first season in the top-flight.

West Bromwich Albion want him to replace Sam Allardyce and help them return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but he is not keen on working in the Championship.

Wilder has reportedly told pals he may even hold out for the first round of sackings next season – with Newcastle a potential move in his sights.

Bruce has just a year left on his current contract, and whether Ashley would be looking to part ways with him heading into next season remains to be seen.

While Newcastle have survived relegation in his first two seasons in charge, they have spent a lot of time closer to the drop zone in the last 24 months.

Sheffield played some attractive football under Wilder last season, finishing just six points off the Europa League spots in ninth place.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confessed to admiring Wilder’s tactics, claiming he would be challenging for the title if he were to be in the Etihad Stadium dugout.

Newcastle under the former Blades boss are likely to be challenging for a top-seven finish, but many could have their doubts after the Bramall Lane outfit struggled under him this season until his departure in March.

