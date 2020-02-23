Chris Wilder demands support – Sheffield United fans react

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said the Blades are in ‘good shape’ following their 1-1 draw against Brighton at Bramall Lane on Saturday in the Premier League.
However, the Blades boss also vented his frustration after many fans left the stadium early and didn’t stay long to clap the players for the efforts.
Sheffield United find themselves sixth in the Premier League with 40 points, and are dreaming of securing a place in the European competition next season.
Wilder has rightly pointed out (relayed by Andy Giddings) that to achieve this position, being a promoted side, is a matter of pride, and many teams in the Premier League would love to swap their positions with them.
Many Sheffield United fans have responded to the tweet to share the opinion. Some of them feel that fans should stay and appreciate the good work the team has done in such a short time, while there are others who feel it is up to the individual’s choice.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
I totally agree. They always deserve to be applauded off at the end ,we have an amazing team and to get 40 points with 11 games left wow wow what a team what s manager we are vvvvv lucky and should never forget life before c w
— nigel matthews (@nigelma76531252) February 22, 2020
Too much Champions League talk getting to a few heads… Some wiser Blades need to man up and set the record straight.
— Austere Aussie (@StoicaeVenator) February 22, 2020
Midweek 8pm kick off and got to rush for last train I understand. Saturday afternoon I see no excuse. The lads give there all. For saving 5 minutes worth of traffic let’s show we appreciate that effort. Could make the difference in some players saying no when other clubs come in.
— james doran (@thedon152) February 22, 2020
No respect, zero, for anyone who regularly leaves early. Now even the gaffers pulled you up for it. Have a think, reset, catch the next bus/tram or whatever. Blades to the end. The end. #twitterblades
— ST🌹 (@CaptCrapShot) February 22, 2020
I stayed behind… always have and always will… it’s a pleasure to clap them off these days…⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️
— Andrew Leonard⚔️💯🏆 (@halfwayblade) February 22, 2020
Don't get me started. My biggest gripe. Never have and never will leave before final whistle. Total disrespect. This team is leaving it all out there for the club and people can't clap them off…nature of the world unfortunately today
— Marky Mark (@MarkHagin1) February 22, 2020
I agree completely, I said to my mate today, what does leaving 3 minutes before even gain you really. Boys deserved being there at the end!
— Lee Siddall (@Lee_Siddall) February 22, 2020
I've had a St for 24 years and seen some bad times, but I have had never once left before the end of the game. I don't get it, when people leave early. Goals can be scored anytime. Xx
— Kathy Garner (@KathyM9) February 22, 2020
100%! Stay until the pitch and technical areas are empty. People with short memories need to remember how special this group are
— Jake Bellamy🔴⚔️⚪️ (@BellersTheBlade) February 22, 2020
I wonder where most people was before wilder came in?? I don’t remember many fans coming to home and away games supporting the club, all those who fucked United off back then have probably forgot you did that now and probably starting piping up about others🤷🏼♂️
— James B (@JCBFLOORING) February 22, 2020
Then how can the supporters expect the footballers to give 100% if the supporters arent?
— Shawbs (@shawberryfields) February 22, 2020
No one is denying how brilliant the boys have been this season, and certainly deserve the excellent support that they regularly get.
Having paid entry to show their support for the players and club, I don’t think there is any disrespect shown by fans leaving early if they choose
— Toppers__ (@Toppers39465767) February 22, 2020
Yes and I paid good money to watch until the very end as any true fan would and I couldn’t see what was happening for part of game cos off fans leaving exits blocking my view. Bloody ignorant.
— Jayne Newman (@jaynetn1409) February 22, 2020
The Blades have been exceptional this season, and with still 33 points still to play for, Wilder will be urging his side to push harder to qualify for a place in Europe.