Chris Wilder demands support – Sheffield United fans react

23 February, 2020 English Premier League, Sheffield United

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said the Blades are in ‘good shape’ following their 1-1 draw against Brighton at Bramall Lane on Saturday in the Premier League.

However, the Blades boss also vented his frustration after many fans left the stadium early and didn’t stay long to clap the players for the efforts.

Sheffield United find themselves sixth in the Premier League with 40 points, and are dreaming of securing a place in the European competition next season.

Wilder has rightly pointed out (relayed by Andy Giddings) that to achieve this position, being a promoted side, is a matter of pride, and many teams in the Premier League would love to swap their positions with them.

Many Sheffield United fans have responded to the tweet to share the opinion. Some of them feel that fans should stay and appreciate the good work the team has done in such a short time, while there are others who feel it is up to the individual’s choice.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

The Blades have been exceptional this season, and with still 33 points still to play for, Wilder will be urging his side to push harder to qualify for a place in Europe.

