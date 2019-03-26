Chris Waddle slams Danny Rose for his booking yesterday

England picked up a 5-1 win over Montenegro last night.
However, BBC pundit Chris Waddle wasn’t too happy with the silly challenges from some of the England players.
He criticised the likes of Jordan Henderson and Danny Rose for picking up needless bookings during the game.
Waddle claims that it was stupidity in his eyes. England were up 5-1 and the game was comfortably won. However, the two players decided to commit unnecessary fouls.
He said to BBC Live: “I think the game won, it’s 5-1. You can verbally say to people 5-1, they’ll understand that. But Jordan Henderson got involved for silly reasons. Danny Rose’ tackle was really stupidity in my eyes. It’s two yellow cards they could have done without.”
Gareth Southgate will be pleased with his players’ performances over the two games.
England have done really well against the Czech Republic and Montenegro. Despite a rough start against Montenegro, the Three Lions staged a fantastic comeback and won convincingly.
He will also be delighted with the fact that the youngsters performed admirably.
The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho were excellent for England during this international break.
Key stars like Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane are looking in good form as well.