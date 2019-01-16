Chris Waddle believes Arnautovic would be a good signing for Tottenham

Former Tottenham midfielder Chris Waddle has urged the club to sign Marko Arnautovic in January.
The West Ham forward is angling for a move away and the BBC pundit believes that he would be the ideal alternative for the injured Harry Kane.
The Tottenham star is sidelined until March with an ankle injury and Spurs need to bring in reinforcements if they want to challenge on all fronts.
Speaking to BBC, Waddle said: “He’d (Arnautovic) be ready made to go into a Tottenham team. He’s a phenomenal player, good guy and would fit right in.”
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham make a move for the Austrian in the next couple of weeks. There is no doubt that Arnautovic would be a tremendous signing for Pochettino’s side.
The West Ham star can play anywhere across the front three and his hardworking approach will please the manager as well.
Whether West Ham agree to sell their star player to a direct rival is another question.
The Hammers have been clear about their stance regarding Arnautovic. They don’t want to lose him right now. Therefore, selling him to Spurs of all clubs seems highly unlikely.