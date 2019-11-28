Chris Sutton and Jordan Jones react to Alfredo Morelos’ second goal for Rangers against Feyenoord

Rangers held Feyenoord to a 2-2 draw at the Netherlands to edge closer to booking their place in the Europa League knockout stages, and Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos was the star for the visitors.
The hosts went into the break with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Jens Toornstra’s 33rd-minute goal, but the Rangers striker drew his side level seven minutes after play restarted.
The 23-year-old put Steven Gerrard’s side into the lead 13 minutes later with a fine header, but it didn’t last long as Feyenoord restored parity through Luis Sinisterra after just three minutes.
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 28, 2019
Celtic legend Chris Sutton and Rangers man Jordan Jones were impressed with Morelos’ goal, and here is how they reacted to it on Twitter:
That’s a brilliant header from Morelos 👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 28, 2019
My hero my mate❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🐃🐃 pic.twitter.com/IXstH7a54s
— Jordan Jones (@JJordanjones11) November 28, 2019
Morelos’ brace means the Colombia international has now scored 24 goals across all competitions for Rangers this term, and his importance to the Ibrox club is why Gerrard has claimed even £50 million won’t be enough to prise him away in January.
The striker keeps attracting more suitors to himself due to his red hot form, and the Light Blues could have a huge battle on their hands holding on to him beyond January.