Chris Sutton wants Wolves to win the FA Cup

Wolves booked their place in the Quarter finals of the FA Cup with a win over Bristol City yesterday.
A first half goal from Ivan Cavaleiro was enough to seal the victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.
This is the first time Wolves have made it to the Quarter finals of the competition since 2003 and they will be hoping to go all the way.
BBC pundit Chris Sutton has tipped the Premier League outfit to go on and win the competition this season.
Sutton also made a big claim that Wolves can beat any side on their day.
He said: “I hope Wolves’ name is on the trophy…they can beat anyone on their day!”.
Wolves fans will certainly be excited to hear these comments from Sutton. Winning the FA Cup would be a sensational achievement for Wolves this season.
They have already impressed on their return to the Premier League and they are on course for a top seven finish. Winning a trophy would be the icing on the cake.
It will be interesting to see if the Molineux outfit manage to keep up their form and get past their next hurdles. There is no doubt that Nuno and his players will be fired up for the challenge ahead of them.