Chris Sutton wants Celtic to move for Ryan Kent

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Ryan Kent impressed for the Ibrox club during their latest 2-1 defeat against Celtic in the Old Firm derby clash on Sunday.
Former Celtic player turned football pundit, Chris Sutton, has suggested that the Bhoys should consider snapping up the 21-year-old once the winger’s loan spell at Rangers comes to an end this summer.
Kent has made a huge impact for Rangers since he joined the Ibrox club last summer on loan from Liverpool. He was arguably the best player for the Gers during their Old Firm defeat on Sunday, and Sutton was very impressed with him.
Despite the youngster making headlines for throwing punches at Celtic skipper Scott Brown late on, Hoops legend Sutton believes the Bhoys should consider making a move for him once his loan spell at Ibrox ends.
He wrote for the Daily Record:
“For all that Kent caught my eye – along with Odsonne Edouard he was the best player on the pitch – he should also have walked later in the second half for that stupid jab at Scott Brown.
“But the winger at least inspired his team with his performance, taking the game by the scruff of the neck after the interval and showing bravery on the ball.
“He delivered some great balls into the box and breezed past Dedryck Boyata to take his equaliser very well. Celtic should test Liverpool’s resolve with a bid.
“They could do a lot worse than trying to pinch Ryan Kent from under the noses of Rangers.
“Why not? The on-loan Liverpool winger would improve Celtic and the left-hand side of the team is an issue with Scott Sinclair’s performances now so flat.”
Celtic will have to pay a big money to lure him away. The Liverpool Echo recently reported that the Reds want £12 million from any club hoping to sign Kent in the summer.
Surely, that puts Rangers out of contention to sign Kent permanently, and the price could be way too much for Celtic as well.