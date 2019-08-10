Chris Sutton urges Celtic to strengthen after Tierney’s sale

Celtic have sold Kieran Tierney to Arsenal for a fee of around £25m.
Former Hoops star Chris Sutton has now sent a message to the club hierarchy that they have to spend the money wisely.
There are no more excuses for Celtic to not strengthen their side adequately.
Sutton tweeted:
All the best to @kierantierney1 at Arsenal… £25 million is cheap… once he’s fit Arsenal will have a good player on their hands⚽️
Fact…No excuses from the Celtic board not to spend now… with 9 and 10 very possible and the Champions League riches very close…
In his column with Daily Record, he wrote: “There’s no getting away from the fact Celtic need new faces though. If Lennon is not given serious money to do it then it will be nothing short of negligent and anyone on the board who thinks the squad has enough right now is delusional.”
The Scottish champions failed to add to their squad properly after the sale of Dembele and it will be interesting to see how they replace Tierney now.
The left-back was one of their best players and they will struggle to find a player of equal calibre.
Celtic are the best team in the country but the gap is being closed. Rangers have invested in new players and the arrival of Steven Gerrard has improved them over the last year.
They are expected to challenge the Hoops for the title this year.
Neil Lennon cannot afford to take any risks regarding signings. Celtic should look to bring in two or three players to replace Tierney and upgrade the other positions as well.