Chris Sutton urges Celtic to steer clear of Joe Hart

Former Celtic player Chris Sutton has urged the club not to sign Joe Hart this summer.

The 75-cap England international is a free agent and he has been linked with the Hoops recently.





However, Sutton claims that Hart is past his peak and he would be a major gamble if Celtic decided to sign him. He has urged the Hoops to move to Fraser Forster indeed.

Sutton said to Daily Record: “Why would Celtic, whether he cost money or a free transfer, want to spend big wages on Hart? He’s not the keeper that he was. He’s 33 years old, maybe he could come up and resurrect his career but Celtic cannot afford to take a gamble this season. That would be a gamble to sign Hart, looking at the form which he has been in. It hasn’t been good enough and Celtic cannot afford slip-ups. That is why they need to get the deal done with Fraser Forster. Last season he was immense, you know what you’re going to get with Forster. These two goalkeepers, at this stage of their careers in the here and now, Forster is streaks ahead of Hart. And that is the truth – Celtic should not touch Joe Hart.”

Hart has not impressed for a few years now and there is no guarantee that he will regain his Manchester City form.

Celtic will be going for their tenth title in a row next season and they cannot afford to take risks. Forster would be a much better signing based on his performances this past season.

The Saints ace was on loan at Celtic and he was outstanding for Neil Lennon’s side.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can bring him back to the club on a permanent deal.

Sutton claims that Forster would be a much better signing than Hart right now and it is hard to argue against that.

Hart used to be a top-class keeper during his time at City but he has regressed massively.