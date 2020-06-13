Chris Sutton urges Celtic to hold on to Odsonne Edouard and sign Fraser Forster this summer

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has highlighted the two most important things Neil Lennon must do this summer.

The popular pundit thinks that keeping Odsonne Edouard at the club and signing Fraser Forster should be the two priorities for Celtic in the transfer market.





He wrote in Daily Record: “Of course, getting Fraser Forster back and making sure Odsonne Edouard stays are the two key pieces of summer business which must top the planning list.”

Edouard has been linked with a move away from Parkhead and it will be interesting to see if Celtic can keep him at the club.

The 28-goal star is ready to make a step up and the top clubs will be looking at him. However, if Celtic manage to keep him for another year, it could help them win their 10th league title in a row.

Edouard has been crucial to Celtic’s title win this year and without him, Rangers could really push Celtic for the title next season.

Meanwhile, the Hoops need to sign Fraser Forster permanently as well. The Southampton keeper was on loan at Celtic this season and he did exceptionally well.

If Celtic do not sign him permanently, they will be weakened in the goalkeeping department.

Apparently, Forster is keen on the move but the asking price has complicated matters for the Hoops.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can sort out these two priorities this summer.