Chris Sutton urges Celtic to get rid of Moussa Dembele

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has urged the Scottish giants to get rid of Moussa Dembele this summer.
The popular pundit believes that Dembele’s relationship with manager Brendan Rodgers is beyond repair and the club should look to take the money for him and move on.
After Moussa’s tweet last night there is no way he can play for Brendan Rodgers again…. Best to take the money… https://t.co/PvCUPcBA8G
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 31, 2018
I still don’t as I think he is top quality but the situation has changed after Moussa’s tweet…It’s a mess but Celtic have to get someone in and move on.. https://t.co/lgsdBVHHAy
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 31, 2018
The player tweeted out a message earlier which was apparently a dig at Rodgers.
Dembele is unhappy with Celtic’s decision to refuse him a move this summer. The Frenchman is a target for Ligue 1 side Lyon.
It is sensible not to hold on to an unsettled player but Celtic simply cannot afford to sell him right now.
The Scottish champions are already struggling in attack and the loss of Dembele would be catastrophic. Furthermore, they will not be able to reinvest the money properly either.
It will be interesting to see what happens now but the fans won’t be happy with Sutton’s suggestion to sell a key player.
Dembele could still make a big difference for Celtic if all parties can sort out their differences.