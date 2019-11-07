Blog Teams Celtic Chris Sutton tips Lazio to beat Celtic in Europa League second-leg clash

7 November, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Celtic secured their first win against an Italian side in 12 years when they came from behind to hand Lazio a 2-1 defeat in their Europa League clash a fortnight ago.

In doing so, the Hoops avoided defeat in their opening three games of a Europa League campaign for the first time since 2014-15 and will hope to remain unbeaten when they visit Rome for tonight’s second-leg.

Neil Lennon’s men will fancy their chances following their incredible performance last time out, but Celtic legend Chris Sutton has warned them it would be a different ball game in Italy given Lazio’s recent form, and he is tipping the Serie A side to come out tops this time out.

“Lazio have bounced back from the Celtic defeat with three wins on the bounce – including an impressive win in Milan at the weekend,” the former striker said.

“Celtic got a decent point against Rennes away from home in the group opener and backed that up with two big home wins to top the group but I fancy Lazio to nick this one 2-1.”

Since their win against Lazio, Celtic have also secured three victories on the bounce, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

A win tonight will guarantee the Scottish Premiership giants a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League, and it will definitely boost their morale going forward .

Lazio are yet to lose at home across all competitions this term, though, and tonight’s clash will definitely be a fiercely-contested one.

Should Celtic fail to win, they still have two more good chances of picking up the needed points to secure a berth in the last-32, and it’s almost impossible to see them failing to advance.

