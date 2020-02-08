Chris Sutton thinks Odsonne Edouard is worth £40 million

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes that Odsonne Edouard is worth around £40m.
Sutton believes that the Frenchman is the best striker Celtic have had since Henrik Larsson and they should do their best to keep him beyond this season.
Edouard has scored 24 goals for the Hoops this season and there will be clubs wanting to sign him in the summer. However, Sutton has urged Celtic to break their wage structure if that is what it takes to hold on to the 22-year-old striker.
He said (via Daily Record): “Edouard is worth £40 million. He’s the best striker that Celtic have had since Henrik and is going to the very top. I’d be staggered if there aren’t big clubs around Europe fighting over his signature in the summer. In all honesty, the time will probably right for him to go in the summer. He looks to me as though as he is already ready for the step up to one of Europe’s big leagues. Edouard might have decided his time is up, but maybe he hasn’t. Only he knows. And if you were Celtic, you would surely do everything to get him to stay for just 12 more months. Sure they’d have to break the wage structure, but it’s a one-off.”
It will be interesting to see who comes in for the young forward at the end of this season. If a good offer comes in, Celtic and the player might be tempted to make the move happen.
Edouard has shown that he is capable of playing in a top European league. He might want to make the step up sooner rather than later.
If Celtic manage to hold on to him beyond this season, they might just be able to win 10 titles in a row. Having said that, they will have to win this season’s Premiership first.