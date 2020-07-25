Chris Sutton thinks Celtic need four more signings

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton thinks the Hoops need four more signings to win the title next season and do well in Europe.

In his column with Daily Record, the pundit wrote that Celtic do not have enough options right now to do well on both fronts next year. They should look to strengthen their side adequately in the coming months.





Sutton also mentioned that they must look to keep all of their key players at the club.

He wrote: “Neil Lennon is going to need more than him (Elyounoussi) in the door – much more. By my reckoning, he needs at least four more signings and that’s without anyone leaving the building.”

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can get the signings they need. The Hoops are in desperate need of a quality keeper first. They wanted to sign Forster permanently but that deal has not worked out.

It is believed that the Hoops are now looking at Barkas from AEK Athens.

Furthermore, the Scottish champions need to add depth to their defence and midfield as well.

They have signed Elyounoussi for their attack but they must hold on to their star striker Odsonne Edouard this summer. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the club.

Celtic will be chasing their tenth title in a row next year and they cannot afford to take any risks.

Sutton added: “Celtic don’t have to panic. And I’m not saying they aren’t equipped to get off and running this season. But I am saying they don’t have enough right at this moment to guarantee maintaining their grip on the Scottish game and making a splash in Europe if they don’t add properly to the group – and it’s approaching crunch time.”