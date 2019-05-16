Chris Sutton takes a dig at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is keen on playing in a more competitive league.
The Colombian has done very well in the Scottish League and it seems that he is ready to move on and make a step up now.
He said to the Scottish Sun: “I know that there are many interested clubs asking and as soon as there is something official I will be announcing it. But I’m committed to Rangers just now. I’ve had a good season and many clubs are interested and hopefully everything will be done in the right way. I dream of playing in a much better, more competitive league. I look at the English Premier League and the Spanish League. The leagues in France and Italy are very big leagues too and very competitive.”
Popular pundit and former Celtic player Chris Sutton has now trolled the Rangers striker on social media.
Sutton tweeted that Morelos has been sent off multiple times this season and he is yet to win anything with the Ibrox outfit.
Perhaps he is trying to imply that Morelos’ comments are laughable and he has a lot to prove in the Scottish League yet.
There is no doubt that Morelos has the talent to play in the better league. It will be interesting to see if he gets his wish this summer.
Having said that, Morelos needs to work on his temperament and maturity if he wants to thrive on a higher level. The Colombian has often lost his cool and cost his side this season.
Bigger teams can’t afford to have a hot-head like him on the pitch during crucial games.
Hasn’t won anything… been sent off multiple times and dreams of playing in a “more competitive league “…🤔 https://t.co/TU2KMKMgYq
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 15, 2019