Chris Sutton suggests Rangers should sell Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos picked up his fifth red card of the season against Celtic in the Old Firm derby clash on Sunday, and Chris Sutton believes the Ibrox must sell him in the summer.
The 22-year-old has been the Gers’ top scorer this season, but his indiscipline has cost the club dearly this season. Steven Gerrard has backed him through thick and thin and even compared his volatile nature with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, but even the Rangers boss is now struggling to defend him.
Sutton says Morelos surely has played his last game for the Gers, and that Rangers should sell him at the first opportunity in the summer transfer window.
The former Celtic striker has posed the question that why big clubs should continue to pay for his stupidity.
“He has surely played his last game in a Rangers shirt,” wrote Sutton for the Daily Record.
“If I was Steven Gerrard I would sell him at the first opportunity and not select him in the very few games for which he will now be free of suspension between now and the end of the campaign.
“That’s the fifth time this season the Colombian has seen red and the manager has backed him again and again and again.
“Morelos has been sent off more times against Celtic than he has scored against them and it would come as no surprise if he has just knocked a couple of million quid off his valuation with his latest act of stupidity.
“His red card tally this season could easily have reached double figures and if he’s not in control of himself when it matters most, why should clubs pay really big money for him?”
Sutton is absolutely spot on here. Fans can accept the rawness in a player, but Morelos has committed the same mistake time and again. Many Rangers fans believe that he has become a liability for the club, and that the Colombian should be sold in the summer.
Sell Morelos n buy Kent, Morelos is turning into a liability
— Aaron Muir (@AaronnMuir) March 31, 2019
Doesn’t feel like a defeat to me, played brilliant the second half. Sell Morelos at the first opportunity. Sign Kent. 3/4 decent signings we will walk the league next season
— Glesga (@iamglesga) March 31, 2019
Tough Question for a Monday : Can Morelos be managed into being a player who isnt on cusp of being sent-off in big games? At 22 I doubt he can be. Thus we need to maximise his value before his ill-discipline reduces his value below £6m. Sell in summer fro c£10m-£15m.
— Dougie (@54Beats44) April 1, 2019
Sell Morelos and use the money to buy Kent. As much as I love Morelos he’s cost us too many points
— Ally Galloway (@ally_galloway) March 31, 2019
Simple for Rangers board this summer. Sell Morelos and buy Kent.
— Skinbag (@SK1N1873) March 31, 2019