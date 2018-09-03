Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chris Sutton slams West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini

3 September, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


BBC pundit Chris Sutton has hit out at the West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini for his comments after the Wolves defeat.

The Chilean claimed that his side are still struggling with last season’s problems and Sutton feels that the West Ham boss is aiming a dig at Slaven Bilic/David Moyes.

The popular pundit went on to highlight that there were eight players signed by Pellegrini in the starting lineup against Wolves and the manager needs to take more responsibility for the results. Sutton claimed that Pellegrini’s comments were ‘frankly rubbish’.

West Ham have lost all of their Premier League games so far and they will need to turn it around soon. The fans expected a positive start to the campaign after their significant summer outlay but things have not gone according to plan so far.

There is no doubt that there are some very talented players at the club and Pellegrini will need to find a way to get the best out of his players.

The new players will need time to settle in and perform to their full potential but losing every game is simply unacceptable.

