Chris Sutton slams Brendan Rodgers, says he is a hypocrite

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has slammed Brendan Rodgers for his decision to leave the club at this stage of the season.
Rodgers was announced as the Leicester City manager last night. Neil Lennon has been brought in as a replacement.
Celtic are in a title race right now and his departure will have come as a major blow to the club.
In his column with Daily Record, Sutton explained that Rodgers should have waited until the end of the season. He admits that Rodgers has taken the club as far as he could and nobody would have blamed him for leaving in the summer.
However, the timing of the exit shows that Rodgers is not a man of his word. When he joined the club, Rodgers revealed that it was a dream job for him.
Sutton claims that if it was his dream job, he would not have walked out at this stage.
Furthermore, the former star has branded Rodgers as a hypocrite and believes that Rodgers has ruined some of his legacy at the club.
It is highly likely that the Celtic fans will feel the same way about their former manager. Despite doing well during his time at Parkhead, his acrimonious exit will affect his reputation.