Chris Sutton showers praises on Raheem Sterling after Czech Republic masterclass

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was in superb form for England as the Three Lions handed the Czech Republic a 5-0 demolition to kickoff their Euros 2020 qualifiers in grand style.
The winger scored a hat-trick and won a penalty which Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane converted, and he became the first player to score three goals for England in Wembley since Jermain Defoe against Bulgaria in September 2010.
Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton joined thousands of others to shower praises on Sterling, and here is how he reacted to the City star’s display on Twitter.
That was Sterling stuff👏👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 22, 2019
The 24-year-old scored with each of his three shots in the game, grabbing his first England hat-trick in style and continuing his impressive form for City this season on the international scene.
Sterling has scored 15 league goals and assisted nine others in 27 games for the defending champions thus far this season and is surely a Player of the Year contender.
The speedster has three goals and two assists in eight Champions League games, a goal in two F.A Cup games, and he is looking to help Pep Guardiola’s side to an unprecedented quadruple having scored the winning penalty as City retained the EFL Cup following a shoot-out victory against Chelsea in last month’s final.
The Three Lions face Montenegro on Monday, and Sterling will be looking to produce another Man-of-the-match performance as his stocks continue to rise.