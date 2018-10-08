Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chris Sutton sends out a warning to Celtic’s rivals after 6-0 win

8 October, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic picked up a stunning 6-0 win over St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Goals from James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor sealed a morale-boosting win for the defending champions.

Popular pundit and former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes that it was the kind of result that could set the tempo for the rest of the season. He also sent out a warning to Celtic’s title rivals.

 

Celtic have made a poor start to the season by their standards but Sutton claims that the win over St. Johnstone could finally give Celtic the momentum and confidence they needed.

Sutton’s claims are hardly surprising. Wins like these can often kick-start a team’s season and it will be interesting to see whether Celtic manage to build on this.

Brendan Rodgers and his players were under immense pressure and the win will lift the spirits around the club. Celtic will be expected to win the title this season and performances like these will certainly give the fans hope after a rocky start.

