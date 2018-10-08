Chris Sutton sends out a warning to Celtic’s rivals after 6-0 win

Celtic picked up a stunning 6-0 win over St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Goals from James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor sealed a morale-boosting win for the defending champions.
Popular pundit and former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes that it was the kind of result that could set the tempo for the rest of the season. He also sent out a warning to Celtic’s title rivals.
“We’re here and we’re coming for you!” 🍀
Are the Celtic of old back following their 6-0 win? 🤔@chris_sutton73 believes that might be the case… pic.twitter.com/gA66GztTjC
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 7, 2018
.@btsportfootball Six of the very best from Celtic 👏👏 James Forrest chops down the Saints…Is this the game and performance which kickstarts Celtic’s season into life? Your thoughts??
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 7, 2018
Celtic have made a poor start to the season by their standards but Sutton claims that the win over St. Johnstone could finally give Celtic the momentum and confidence they needed.
Sutton’s claims are hardly surprising. Wins like these can often kick-start a team’s season and it will be interesting to see whether Celtic manage to build on this.
Brendan Rodgers and his players were under immense pressure and the win will lift the spirits around the club. Celtic will be expected to win the title this season and performances like these will certainly give the fans hope after a rocky start.