Chris Sutton says the title is in the bag if Celtic get it right in the January transfer window

Celtic are currently two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after picking up 15 wins in 17 games.
Neil Lennon’s side won the Scottish League Cup earlier this month after beating Rangers in the final, but the Ibrox side are breathing down their neck in the race for the top-flight title, delivering an emphatic performance at Hibs last night to keep the pressure on them.
Celtic legend Chris Sutton believes the Parkhead outfit will win the title if they get it right in the January transfer window after doing good business in the summer, though, and he has urged director of football Nick Hammond to deliver again next month.
“Events of the past fortnight have proven conclusively that Celtic eventually got it bang on in the last transfer window,” Sutton told Daily Record.
“If Nick Hammond and Neil Lennon get it right again in January, the title’s in the bag and a Quadruple Treble may go with it.
“Over the past 13 days in a trio of vital games, the value of Celtic’s acumen when dipping into the three key areas of the market have been shown to the maximum.”
Celtic spent big on Odsonne Edouard and Christopher Jullien, brought back Fraser Forster on loan and secured the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Manchester City’s Academy for £350,000.
They were spot on when doing business in the three key areas of the market, and doing it again in January will definitely make them stronger than they currently are.
A quality depth in squad across all departments will see them blow Rangers away in the title race.