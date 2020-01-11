Chris Sutton says signing Joe Aribo means Rangers are now able to challenge Celtic in the transfer market

Celtic and Rangers are both looking to boost their squads this January and have been linked with Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell.
The England under-20 international can be snapped up on a pre-contract by one of the Old Firm rivals this month ahead of a transfer worth £400,000 in compensation at the end of the season due to cross-border transfer regulations, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the race.
Celtic legend Chris Sutton wouldn’t be surprised if Rangers land Campbell, though, claiming the Ibrox outfit have proved they can match the Hoops in the transfer market after landing Joe Aribo last summer.
“I read this week the comparisons between the wages at both clubs and it’s clear the gap has closed,” Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.
“Rangers are edging closer and it now looks like they are operating in the same ballpark as Celtic.
“That’s not been the case for a number of years but there was a hint of it over the summer with Joe Aribo and now they are on a collision course over Campbell.”
Rangers landed Aribo from Charlton Athletic on a four-year deal for just £300,000, beating competition from clubs around Europe, in the Premier League and the Championship to his signature.
The Nigeria international has played a massive role in the middle of the park for the Light Blues thus far, and could be one of the reasons Rangers end up beating Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title this term.
The Steven Gerrard factor is turning the Light Blues into an attractive side to play for, and the Hoops have to sit up if they are to ever secure that ten-in-a-row.