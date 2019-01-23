Chris Sutton says Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the best striker in the Scottish Premiership

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton isn’t a fan of Rangers, but he isn’t one to shy away from the truth regardless of club affiliation.
The Englishman remains a huge follower of the Scottish Premiership and his opinions are highly respected.
Rangers finally got one over Celtic during last month’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox, but Sutton drew the ire of Rangers fans after calling Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos “Buffalo Brains” on TV.
While the Hoops legend isn’t a fan of the Rangers striker’s dirty tricks, he believes that he is the best striker in the league nonetheless.
“On the flipside of that, I’ve said Morelos is the best striker in the league,” Sutton told Football Scotland.
“I have to say, if we’re going to stand on television and speak freely in the newspapers, if we can’t say what we think (and of course there are boundaries, and there are times we can’t make it light-hearted), then it’ll just turn into a farce where nobody will say anything.”
Morelos has been in inspired form this term after hitting the ground running following his arrival at Rangers at the start of last season.
The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals in 19 league games this term, while his closest challenger Celtic’s Odsonne Édouard has managed nine goals in 18 games.
Morelos is said to be attracting interest from Ligue 1 side Nice, and it just shows how good a striker he is.
Rangers fans will surely agree with Sutton that he is the best in the land.