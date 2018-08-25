Chris Sutton says Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could punish Celtic

Glasgow Rangers will face Celtic in the first Old Firm Derby clash of the season next week and Chris Sutton expects a positive result for the Ibrox club.
In recent years, Celtic have been hugely dominant in this fixture, with the Bhoys remaining unbeaten in their last ten meetings against the Gers.
However, the Bhoys have made a stuttering start to their 2018-19 campaign, and Sutton worries that Rangers can punish them in the upcoming Old Firm derby clash.
Celtic are going through a sort of crisis in central defence. While neither of them have provided solidity at the back when they are fit, Jack Hendry and Jozo Simunovic are both injured at the moment.
Marvin Compper is nowhere to be seen near the playing squad. Although Dedryck Boyata is fit at the moment, the Belgian is facing an uncertain future at the club and his head probably won’t be in the right place to play such a big game.
In contrast, Rangers have been firing all cylinders under Steven Gerrard, with striker Alfredo Morelos particularly in great form. The 22-year-old has recently scored a hat-trick against Kilmarnock, and Sutton believes the Colombian could pose a lot of problems from the Bhoys.
“You can’t trust any of the centre-halves. Jack Hendry is clearly not ready, Kris Ajer has a long way to go and Jozo Simonovic has proved he is unreliable,” Sutton wrote in his column for The Record.
“For the first time in years I genuinely believe Rangers can get a result against Celtic next week.
“If I was Alfredo Morelos I would be rubbing my hands at the prospect of going up against that defence – any striker would.”