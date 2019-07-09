Chris Sutton says Neil Lennon is right for slamming Olivier Ntcham over his Scottish Premiership comments

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham wants to leave Parkhead this summer after expressing his disappointment at the club for letting a move to Porto fall through last summer.
The France youth international is on the radars of Lyon and Marseille and is eager to leave the Scottish Premiership for a more challenging league.
Ntcham claims the league hasn’t done his progress and development any good of recent, and manager Neil Lennon has slammed him for the disrespectful comments.
Former Hoops star Chris Sutton approves of the boss’ action, and he believes Ntcham is not a £15 million player based on what we saw last season.
Neil Lennon quite right to call out Olivier Ntcham… for a league Ntcham found as “not challenging enough” last season he was bang average. Ntcham would be better served to let his football do the talking… he is not a £15 million player based on what we saw last season… https://t.co/x3k830WFWU
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 9, 2019
The 23-year-old struggled to establish himself in Lennon’s first team plans following the exit of manager Brendan Rodgers, and his latest comments haven’t done him any favours.
Celtic will most likely let Ntcham move on, provided suitors meet their £15 million asking price.
Porto weren’t keen to meet the Hoops’ demands last summer, and it remains to be seen if they are now willing to.