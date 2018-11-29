Chris Sutton says he wouldn’t start Scott Brown tonight

Celtic need a win against Rosenborg tonight to boost their chances of advancing to the last-32 in the Europa League, and manager Brendan Rodgers could have a selection headache on his hands.
Skipper Scott Brown is fully fit to return to action, and while it remains to be seen if the 33-year-old midfielder will be starting or coming off the bench in the crucial encounter, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has weighed in with his opinion.
When asked on Twitter if he would start Brown tonight, Sutton replied no, opting for a midfield three of Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic instead.
.@btsportfootball Name your starting midfield for tonight Celtic fans… I think Mcgregor, Christie, Rogic…
Brown has been out of action since late October, missing the Hoops last six games, but he’s now fit to play having passed a late fitness test and travelled with the squad.
Celtic are tied on same points with RB Leipzig in group B, but a win away to Rosenborg – who have lost all four games so far – will come as a huge boost ahead of the last round of games.
McGegor has done very well in Brown’s absence in the middle of the park, and dropping him for a player not match-fit could come at a cost for Rodgers and his side in Norway.