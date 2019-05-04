Chris Sutton says Celtic should not go for Oliver Burke

When the Celtic think-tank will chalk out their strategy for the summer transfer window (if they have not already) one of the issues they would definitely be addressing is whether to make a permanent move for Oliver Burke.
The 22-year-old joined Celtic on a half-season loan from West Bromwich Albion in January, and despite showing early promise, the same adage keeps coming back – what a waste of an incredible talent!
He has struggled after Neil Lennon took over on an interim basis. Burke has previously expressed his desire to stay on in Glasgow beyond the summer, but the Bhoys may not entertain the idea of taking a gamble on the player who is reportedly on £30,000 per week wages.
Former Celtic player Chris Sutton certainly feels that the Hoops should not go for him during the summer transfer window. Sutton has written in The Record that he should not be considered as an option going forward.
He said: “Oliver Burke is a no. His legs work quicker than his brain.”
It is really becoming a serious predicament how to deal with a talent like Burke. The former Nottingham Forest forward was supposed to be the next-big-thing in English football when he first arrived, but after a series of failures for Leipzig, West Brom and now Celtic, his situation remains a big enigma.