Chris Sutton says Alfredo Morelos is to blame for Rangers’ struggles

Rangers played a goalless draw against St. Johnstone yesterday at Ibrox, dropping two points and finding themselves five points behind league leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.
A win for the Hoops against Kilmarnock later today will see them go eight points clear on top of the table, making it almost impossible for the Light Blues to catch them.
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos missed Saturday’s game through suspension having picked up a red card in the 4-2 win over Aberdeen last Wednesday, and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes the Colombian has let manager Steven Gerrard down and that he is responsible for the side’s inability to keep up with Brendan Rodgers’ men.
“You can see the impact which he makes when he’s on the pitch, but I blame Morelos for Rangers’ season, where they are languishing. Steven Gerrard is here to win trophies. Why did they got knocked out of the League Cup? Morelos didn’t play in the semifinal” Sutton said on BT SPORT.
“You took at the game against Aberdeen, twice sent off this season where they have dropped points. Nine points they have dropped with no Morelos, the influence he has on the pitch is great for Rangers but he can’t control himself.
“His behaviour, behaving like an idiot on the pitch this season, he’s been good some other times, that is the reason why Rangers are where they are. He has let his manager down.”
"I blame Morelos for Rangers' season and where they are languishing."
"He can't control himself! He has let his manager down."
Morelos has scored 15 league goals – the most in the Scottish Premiership – in 23 appearances for Gerrard’s side thus far this term, but his lack of discipline, which often gets him booked has seen him miss a couple of games, and the side have struggled to score in his absence.
The 22-year-old has picked up nine yellow cards and two red cards in those league appearances, and they have come at a huge cost for Rangers.
English veteran Jermain Defoe was brought in during the January transfer window to help reduce the load on Morelos, and despite scoring thrice in five league appearances, much more is required from the 36-year-old if Rangers are to challenge Celtic for the league prize this season.