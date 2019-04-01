Blog Columns Site News Chris Sutton rips into Alfredo Morelos after his derby dismissal

1 April, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Former Celtic player and popular pundit Chris Sutton has slammed Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for his conduct during the derby game.

The Colombian elbowed Scott Brown during the first half and he was sent off immediately.

Morelos has had several suspensions this season and he continues to let his team down in the vital games.

Sutton tweeted that the Rangers striker is a complete liability. He also referred to the forward as ‘buffalo brains’.

Rangers fans will be frustrated with the player’s continued misconduct on the pitch. It will be interesting to see how the club deals with this problem now.

Steven Gerrard revealed that the matter will be dealt with privately. Perhaps a hefty fine would be ideal at this stage.

Morelos is a top class player and he is comfortably the best striker in the league. However, he needs to control his temper if he wants to succeed at the top level.

He cannot keep letting his teams down by losing his calm more often than not.

