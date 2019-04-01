Chris Sutton rips into Alfredo Morelos after his derby dismissal

Former Celtic player and popular pundit Chris Sutton has slammed Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for his conduct during the derby game.
The Colombian elbowed Scott Brown during the first half and he was sent off immediately.
Morelos throws another temper tantrum x pic.twitter.com/FpDUaDR1sV
— katie arnold (@katiearnold1212) March 31, 2019
Morelos has had several suspensions this season and he continues to let his team down in the vital games.
Sutton tweeted that the Rangers striker is a complete liability. He also referred to the forward as ‘buffalo brains’.
Morelos is a liability and has let Gerrard down time and again… Rangers have been better with 10… Superb goal from Edouard👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 31, 2019
There you go… Buffalo brains off…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 31, 2019
Rangers fans will be frustrated with the player’s continued misconduct on the pitch. It will be interesting to see how the club deals with this problem now.
Steven Gerrard revealed that the matter will be dealt with privately. Perhaps a hefty fine would be ideal at this stage.
Morelos is a top class player and he is comfortably the best striker in the league. However, he needs to control his temper if he wants to succeed at the top level.
He cannot keep letting his teams down by losing his calm more often than not.