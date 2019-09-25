Chris Sutton reacts to Tottenham’s defeat against Colchester

Tottenham crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a defeat to Colchester last night.
The Londoners have had a poor start to their league campaign and the cup exit has put further pressure on Pochettino and his players.
After an impressive summer window, Spurs were expected to kick on and build on last season. They made it to the finals of the Champions League last year and they were being tipped as title challengers this season.
Instead, they are already playing catch up with Liverpool and Manchester City in the league.
And their best chance of a domestic trophy is now gone.
It will be interesting to see how they bounce back from this. Pochettino was heavily backed in the market this summer and the Londoners have no excuses to deliver a poor season.
Popular pundit Chris Sutton has reacted to Tottenham’s defeat on social media.
The former Celtic ace tweeted: “Well done Colchester. What on earth is going on at Spurs”.
The fans will be unhappy with the current state of affairs and the players will have to turn it around soon.
There is no doubt that Spurs have a very talented squad but they need to rally together and produce a reaction at the weekend now.