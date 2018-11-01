Chris Sutton reacts to Tom Rogic’s display vs Dundee

Celtic picked up an emphatic win over Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Goals from Rogic, Edouard, Christie, Forrest and Sinclair sealed the points for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
Popular pundit Chris Sutton seemed very impressed with Celtic’s performance and he lavished praise on Rogic in particular. The Celtic star scored a stunning goal for the away side and he seemed unplayable in general.
The former Celtic man was clearly very impressed with the midfielder’s display. He referred to Rogic as a ‘wizard’.
.@btsportfootball A stroll in the park for Celtic ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Dundee dire but Celtic looking ominous domestically… Christie very good again and Rogic ridiculous goal👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 31, 2018
.@btsportfootball Celtic bewitching Dundee… 4 up and playing some great stuff⚽️Wizard Rogic stunning strike👏👏 Dundee desperate…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 31, 2018
The Celtic midfielder will be delighted with these comments from a club legend. He will be hoping to build on this performance now.
Celtic are back in the title race after a poor start to their season and they will be looking to go all the way now. Rodgers will be desperate to retain the title and he will need players like Rogic in full flow in order to achieve his goals.