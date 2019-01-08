Chris Sutton reacts to the signing of Timothy Weah

Celtic completed the signing of Timothy Weah on a loan deal last night.
The Scottish giants confirmed the arrival on their official website. Weah will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Parkhead and there is no option to sign the player permanently.
Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has reacted to the signing on social media.
He tweeted that it is an exciting signing for Celtic and if the player is half as good as his father (George Weah), Celtic are in for a treat.
His tweet read:
If he is half as good as his dad Celtic are in for a treat… exciting signing! https://t.co/Eh1KPIVQRw
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 7, 2019
The youngster is highly rated in Europe and Celtic weren’t the only club looking to bring him in. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the league and express himself properly in the next few months.
Weah can play as a striker or a wide forward. His versatility will certainly be a major plus for Brendan Rodgers. The Celtic manager lost Arzani and Griffiths earlier this season and he needed to improve his attack in January.
The arrivals of Burke and Weah could not have been better timed.
The fans will be excited and they will be hoping to see their new signings in action later this month.