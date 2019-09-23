Chris Sutton reacts to the performance of Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn against Arsenal

Aston Villa suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of 10-man Arsenal on Sunday.
Despite heading into the break with a 1-0 lead and a man more than the hosts after Ainsley Maitland-Niles picked up his second yellow of the game, the Midland outfit succumbed to a 3-2 loss courtesy of two late goals.
John McGinn put Villa ahead in the 20th minute to grab his second Premier League goal, but the visitors were pegged back after Nicolas Pepe drew Arsenal level from the spot in the 59th minute.
Brazilian striker Wesley restored Villa’s lead less than two minutes later, and Dean Smith’s men appeared to have grabbed all three points only for Calum Chambers’ 81st-minute goal to deal a blow on their chances of winning.
Things got worse three minutes later, though, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang securing the winner for the Gunners.
It condemned Villa to yet another loss, and they are currently 18th in the league table having picked up just four points from their opening six games of the season.
Despite ending up on the losing side, McGinn put in a superb shift against Arsenal, and the bigwigs will definitely come after his signature in January.
Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton was impressed with his performance, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
John McGinn good value signing…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) September 22, 2019
The Scotland international has settled into life in the English top-flight with consummate ease after an outstanding campaign in the Championship last term, and Villa will be hoping to be able to hold on to him for much longer.
9 – Since making his debut for Aston Villa in August 2018, John McGinn has scored nine goals in league competition (inc. play-offfs) – no other current player at the club has netted more (Kodjia also with nine). Essential. pic.twitter.com/w6PlGsotRv
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2019