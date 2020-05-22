Chris Sutton reacts to Sheyi Ojo tweet to Rangers

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to mock Sheyi Ojo, as the winger prepares to leave Steven Gerrard’s Rangers for his parent club Liverpool.

The former Celtic striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has stated that Ojo – who joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Liverpool in the summer of 2019 – talked a good game, but he could not perform on the pitch.

The 22-year-old winger has bid farewell to Rangers on Twitter, as he leaves for his parent club Liverpool.

Talked a good game before he kicked a ball… https://t.co/IYwqEGVB75 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 21, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ojo made nine starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers this season.

The Liverpool-owned winger also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for Gerrard’s team this campaign, scoring one goal in the process.

Disappointing Rangers spell

Much was expected of Ojo when he arrived at Rangers, and in the initial weeks, the Liverpool-owned winger did play well, especially in the Europa League.

However, the Englishman soon faded away and started to struggle to get into Gerrard’s starting lineup.

It was a rather disappointing spell for Ojo at Rangers, and he will hope to fare better wherever he is next season, either at Liverpool or somewhere else.