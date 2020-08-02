Chris Sutton reacts to Sheffield Wednesday point-deduction decision

Chris Sutton has given his take on Twitter on Sheffield Wednesday not being deducted 12 points this season.

As reported by BBC Sport, Wednesday have been deducted 12 points by an independent disciplinary panel for the 2020-21 season.





The Owls have been punished for breaking spending rules, which included the sale of the Hillsborough Stadium – their home ground – in their 2017-18 accounts despite the stadium being sold a year later, as reported by BBC Sport.

The penalty has been imposed on the Owls for next season, meaning that it will not affect their league standings for the 2019-20 campaign.

If the 12-point deduction was imposed this season, then Wednesday would have finished bottom of the Championship table and would have been relegated to League One.

Charlton Athletic have said that they are considering a legal action, as they want the point-deduction on the Owls to be imposed this season, according to BBC Sport.

If that was the case, then the Addicks would have escaped the dreaded drop to League One.

Former Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has given his take on the situation, and he seems to have suggested that the Owls should have been punished this season.