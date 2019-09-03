Chris Sutton reacts to Ryan Kent’s Rangers move

Rangers completed the permanent signing of Ryan Kent from Liverpool last night.
The 22-year-old winger had a very good loan spell at Ibrox last term and Gerrard always wanted to bring him back to the club.
They will be delighted to have secured his services. The player seemed happy with the move as well. He wasn’t going to start often for Liverpool and a move to Rangers will allow him to play every week.
However, popular pundit and former Celtic ace Chris Sutton believes that Rangers are loaded in the winger department and Kent is a panic buy after the Old Firm defeat.
Celtic managed to win the derby game 2-0 and Sutton believes that Gerrard was under a lot of pressure because of that.
He also questioned how Rangers are funding these signings for Steven Gerrard. The Rangers boss has signed several players since taking over.
Sutton said to BBC Live: “He’s (Gerrard) rattled, they’re shaken, panic buy today, £7m! People will be asking ‘where are they finding this money from?’ I think he’s signed over 25 players since he’s been there. Why didn’t they sign him before? How many wingers have Rangers got? They signed Ojo, they signed Hastie, they signed Jones, they have Arfield, Aribo who played there. They are rattled, they are shaken by it all”.
It will be interesting to see how Kent performs this season.
If he manages to help Rangers win a trophy, all his critics will be silenced.
Rangers have paid big money (£7m) for him and it is time for him to deliver now.