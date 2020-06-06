Chris Sutton reacts to reports that Real Madrid, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund want Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer

Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer has reportedly told the club and his teammates that he won’t be signing a new deal as his heart is set on an exit.

Leicester City have been linked with an interest in the Norwegian international, with manager Brendan Rodgers eyeing a reunion and said to be willing to part with £18 million.

Ajer has also been linked with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, but Celtic legend Chris Sutton has questioned the legitimacy of such rumours, citing the need for Virgil van Dijk to first move to Southampton before securing the big Liverpool move.

“Celtic could get a right few quid for him if they choose to cash in because there will be no shortage of teams looking. But at what level?,” Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“I’m seeing stuff floating about on the continent about Real Madrid, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund being among clubs that have placed him on their target list. Now I don’t profess to have the summer transfer dossiers of those clubs in the bottom drawer of my kitchen cabinet.

“But if you consider the fact that van Dijk had to go to Southampton before anyone believed that he was the real deal, it puts it in some context.”

Realistically, Ajer isn’t yet at the level where he can play for Milan, Dortmund and Madrid even though he has the potential, and he could even struggle to break into the Leicester team right now.

At 22, the Norwegian has a lot of developing and growing to do as a centre-back, and Celtic boss Neil Lennon can definitely turn him into the next big thing.

He did with Van Dijk, but it remains to be seen if Ajer, who has since changed agents, is keen to remain at Parkhead beyond this summer.