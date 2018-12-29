Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers win vs Celtic on Twitter

Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers win vs Celtic on Twitter

29 December, 2018 Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers picked up their first win against Celtic since 2012 after beating the Bhoys 1-0 in the Old Firm Derby clash at Ibrox on Saturday.

Former Celtic striker turned football pundit Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

With this victory, the Gers move level on points with their rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Ryan Jack scored the only goal of the match as Rangers picked up a monumental win against their arch rivals.

Although Celtic have a game in hand, the manner of the win and the result suggest there is a strong title race on our hands.

The Gers managed 53% of possession during the game, and registered 14 shots according to BBC Sports.

