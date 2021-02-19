Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers win over Antwerp

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has shared his reaction to Rangers’ thrilling win over Royal Antwerp in the Europa League last night.

The Ibrox outfit picked up a 4-3 win over the Belgian side away from home and they are firm favourites to advance to the next round of the competition now.





The popular pundit hailed Rangers performance last night and claimed that the Scottish outfit thoroughly deserved their win.

However, Sutton was unimpressed with the officiating on display.

Brilliant match. Rangers deserved it. Ref shocking for both teams. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 18, 2021

The referee made some questionable decisions and Rangers will be relieved that it did not end up costing them the game. Antwerp were awarded a controversial penalty that left the Scottish side trailing.

The Scottish outfit showed tremendous character to fight back from 3-2 down to secure a memorable comeback and last night’s performance will only add to their confidence and momentum now.

Despite losing James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe to injuries, the team kept fighting and they ended up winning the game.

Rangers something in sensational form this season and they are very close to winning the League title.

Gerrard will be hoping to advance as far as possible in the European competition this season and his side have certainly shown that they had the quality to give any team a run for their money.

Rangers have already proven their class against the likes of Galatasaray and Benfica earlier this season and they will fancy their chances against any opposition if they manage to make it to the next round of the tournament.