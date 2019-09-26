Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ win against Livingston

Rangers managed to secure a 1-0 win over Livingston in the Betfred Cup last night.
Glen Kamara scored the only goal of the game for Steven Gerrard’s side.
Popular pundit Chris Sutton has now reacted to Rangers’ display on social media. He tweeted that the Scottish outfit managed to win ugly and that is what matters at this stage of the competition.
At this stage, securing qualification to the next round is the most important thing and Rangers have managed to do that.
Sutton tweeted: “Rangers win ugly at Livingston but it’s all about being in the hat”.
Gerrard will be relatively pleased with his side’s performance against a very physical opponent. However, the injury to Aribo has left him frustrated.
The Rangers ace was left with 20 stitches on his head after a clash with Lamie.
Aribo will miss this weekend’s game now and it will be interesting to see when he returns to action for the Ibrox outfit.
Rangers struggled to create too many chances against Livingston and they had to deal with their route one style of play from the first minute.
Gerrard will be glad to have got the game out of the way. Rangers can take positives from the game and build on it ahead of the next round now.