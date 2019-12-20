Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers win against Hibernian as he sends message to Celtic

Rangers secured a 3-0 victory against Hibernian on Friday night to keep the pressure on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.
The Hoops had won 2-0 against Hearts on Wednesday to go five points clear of the Light Blues, but Steven Gerrard’s men reduced it to two with a resounding win at Hibs.
Despite missing Alfredo Morelos to suspension, Rangers strolled to victory, going two goals up in the opening eight minutes through Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo before Jermain Defoe added a third goal in the second-half.
Celtic legend Chris Sutton was pleased that the Ibrox outfit could keep the pressure on Neil Lennon’s men, and he reacted thus on Twitter to the win:
.@btsportfootball At least there is a title race on in Scotland… Rangers very impressive… Hibs 0-3 Rangers⚽️
Rangers had won just three times on their last ten visits to Easter Road, drawing 0-0 and 1-1 at what had been an haunted ground for them last season.
However, they proved their title credentials this time out with a much-needed victory Celtic wouldn’t have liked.
The title race is on!