Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ win against FC Ufa

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has shared his thoughts on the Rangers game from last night.

Sutton believes that it was a good win for the Scottish side but there’s work left to do. He also added that the clean sheet was vital for Steven Gerrard’s men.

His tweet read: “Work to do for Rangers still but big clean sheet and good 1-0 win”.

The Gers picked up a 1-0 win over FC Ufa in the Europa League thanks to an early goal from Connor Goldson.

Rangers came close to increasing their advantage a few times but they failed to convert those chances. Meanwhile, Allan McGregor had to bail out the home side with a terrific save in the second half.

Steven Gerrard’s side are yet to lose this season and they will be confident heading into the second leg now. Although a 1-0 lead can be overturned easily, Rangers have been solid at the back and they have a good chance of getting into the group stages of the competition.

