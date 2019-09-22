Blog Teams Rangers Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers victory over St. Johnstone, singles out Jermaine Defoe for praises

22 September, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Rangers secured a 4-0 win over St. Johnstone on Sunday, with second-half goals from Alfredo Morelos, Connor Goldson and Jermaine Defoe handing Steven Gerrard’s side a vital win away from home.

The Light Blues have now won five out of their six Premiership games this term, with their only loss coming at the hands of Celtic.

Rangers remain three points behind the Hoops and will hope they can catch up with them and stop them from winning a ninth Scottish Premiership title on a row.

Defoe’s late brace ensured it was a very comfortable victory for the Light Blues, and the Englishman has now scored five league goals this term.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton was impressed with the striker’s performance and Rangers’ impressive shift during the second-half, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:

Rangers host Aberdeen next weekend in what is expected to be a fierce clash, and the result could have a huge say on their title chances.

