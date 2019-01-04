Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers signing Jermaine Defoe

Rangers have agreed on a deal to sign Jermaine Defoe from Bournemouth on loan.
The 36-year-old is set to join the Scottish giants on an 18-month deal.
Steven Gerrard will be delighted to have added to his attack in January. Rangers were over-reliant on Alfredo Morelos for goals.
Defoe is a proven goalscorer and he could be the ideal partner for Morelos and Lafferty.
Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has reacted to Rangers’ January arrival on his Twitter account. The popular pundit seems quite impressed with the signing and he claims that it could be a game changer.
He also urged Celtic to make their move in the transfer market now.
His tweet read:
Defoe to Rangers is a game changer… Celtic need to get their finger out…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 3, 2019
Rangers are in the title race right now and a player like Defoe could make a significant difference for sure. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to Scottish football.
The former England international has loads of experience and he should be able to inspire Rangers on and off the pitch.