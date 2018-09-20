Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers result vs Villarreal on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers produced a great result in Spain as the Ibrox club managed a 2-2 draw against Villarreal in the Europa League clash on Thursday.
Former Celtic player turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton took to social networking site Twitter to give his instant reaction. He wrote:
.@btsportfootball Outstanding guts and grit from Steven Gerrard’s Rangers team… great draw away in Spain⚽️
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) September 20, 2018
The Gers twice came from behind to earn a crucial point in the Europa League opener against La Liga giants Villarreal away from home.
It was the worst possible start for Rangers as they fell a goal behind after less than a minute, with Carlos Bacca firing a lovely shot past Allan McGregor.
Rangers equalised in the second half through Scott Arfield who finished from close range. However, Villarreal took the lead again quickly when Gerard Moreno drilled a low shot.
With time running out, Rangers showed great fighting spirit and drew level with a slick passing move. Borna Barisic put in a low cross from which Kyle Lafferty scored to earn a valuable point for the Ibrox club.
Sutton is absolutely spot on here. It was a terrific result for the Gers and they showed great fighting spirit to snatch a point.