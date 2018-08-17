Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ performance against Maribor

Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ performance against Maribor

17 August, 2018 Europa League, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Former Celtic star and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has praised Rangers for their impressive performance against Maribor last night.

The Scottish outfit managed to secure a 0-0 draw away from home to secure their place in the next round of the Europa League. Steven Gerrard’s side won 3-1 on aggregate.

Sutton tweeted that it was an outstanding result for the former Liverpool captain and Rangers.

Despite being the underdogs, Rangers managed to outclass a Champions League level side and Gerrard seemed delighted with his players.

The Rangers boss believes that the result shows that Rangers can be optimistic about the season ahead. The Scottish outfit have started the season really well this year.

Gerrard is yet to end up on the losing side as the Rangers manager.

Rangers will now look to secure their place in the Europa League group stages. They will face FC Ufa in the next round of the qualifiers and a win over them would cement their place in the groups.

The Celtic fans weren’t too happy with their former player heaping praise on their bitter rivals. Some of them responded to his tweet and here are the best reactions.

 

 

 

 

Celtic agree two year loan deal for Daniel Arzani, fans react
James Tavernier sends out a message after Rangers' draw vs Maribor

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com