Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ performance against Maribor

Former Celtic star and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has praised Rangers for their impressive performance against Maribor last night.
The Scottish outfit managed to secure a 0-0 draw away from home to secure their place in the next round of the Europa League. Steven Gerrard’s side won 3-1 on aggregate.
Sutton tweeted that it was an outstanding result for the former Liverpool captain and Rangers.
.@btsportfootball Outstanding result for Steven Gerrard and Rangers⚽️
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 16, 2018
Despite being the underdogs, Rangers managed to outclass a Champions League level side and Gerrard seemed delighted with his players.
The Rangers boss believes that the result shows that Rangers can be optimistic about the season ahead. The Scottish outfit have started the season really well this year.
Gerrard is yet to end up on the losing side as the Rangers manager.
Rangers will now look to secure their place in the Europa League group stages. They will face FC Ufa in the next round of the qualifiers and a win over them would cement their place in the groups.
The Celtic fans weren’t too happy with their former player heaping praise on their bitter rivals. Some of them responded to his tweet and here are the best reactions.
“outstanding” seriously?
— Perpetual Cynic (@SparkyBhoyHH) August 16, 2018
Ffs @chris_sutton73 slating @CelticFC and heaping praise on @RangersFC whatever next? Tipping them for the league?
— EliteFootballLeague (@E_F_L2012) August 16, 2018
Someone gie Chris his twitter back
— Darryl Coll (@Dargo_C) August 16, 2018
the football or violence ?
— gerrycarlin1888 (@gerrycarlin2) August 16, 2018